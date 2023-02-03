Uorfi Javed’s name has become synonymous with fashion. There’s probably nothing really left with which she hasn’t experimented and we totally adore her quirky style. You may love her or hate her but certainly can’t ignore her. The beauty made a stunning appearance in the city on Friday donning a cut-out swimsuit flaunting her cleav*ge and looked pretty as she interacted with the paparazzi and netizens are now reacting to her video on social media while trolling her. Scroll below to watch the video.

Uorfi is very popular on social media with over 4 million followers on Instagram. She’s very popular in the country especially because of her sartorial fashion sense and can make a fancy outfit out of literally anything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, Uorfi Javed was snapped in the city earlier today and donned a chic look with a cut-out swimsuit as she flaunts her cleav*ge in the same. She paired her swimsuit with a blue plastic mini skirt and looked pretty as always in it.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared the video of the actress, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “No shame facing men in these clothes.”

Another user commented, “I wish instagram would have an option to throw CHAPPAL 😂”

A third user commented, “Aagai phir pagal aurat ..kapdo ka talent show dikhane 😂😂😂”

A fourth user commented, “Mam andar pahenne wali chij aapne upar pahenli h😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Uorfi Javed for her latest fashionable affair? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Exposes Husband Adil Khan Durrani Of An Extra-Marital Affair, Warns The Other ‘Ladki’ Involved In Their Marriage: “Jo Biwi Ka Nahi Loyal, Wo Kisi Ka Nahi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News