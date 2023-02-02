Rakhi Sawant always stays in news, and these days she is making headlines every now and then. Recently, she lost her mother who breathed her last after battling endometrial cancer for a long time. Post her mother’s death, Rakhi was spotted crying inconsolably and at the funeral, she was seen holding hands with her husband Adil Khan Durrani. But now the equation has completely changed between the duo as Sawant went on to make some shocking revelations about her marriage. Scroll below to read.

Recently, Rakhi broke down emotionally while speaking to the paps outside her gym. The actress bared her heart and spoke about the trouble in her marriage and also hinted at her husband Adil’s extra-marital affair. In the clip that went viral, she can be heard saying, “Maine 10 chance diye Adil ko, Adil sudhar jao, mai us ladki ko kehna chahti hoon jo biwi ka nhi woh kise ka nhi.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant who was sobbing while talking to paparazzi further said, “Kehte ho na ki media mai kyun aati hoon, ghar mai rakho, ghar mai rakh kar mujhe fridge mai nhi jana. Us ladki ko pura saath hai Adil ka who mere sar par mootna chahti hai. Mai apne shaadi shuda haqq ke liye ladna chahti hoon.”

Take a look at the video below:

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani got married last year. After keeping it a secret for a long time, they made it official on January 16, 2023. A couple of days ago, the actress revealed that her marriage is not a joke and it is in danger.

Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant talking about her troubled marriage with husband Adil openly with the media? Tell us in the space below.

For more such TV stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Aamir Ali Slams Dating Rumours With Shamita Shetty: “Shah Rukh Khan Sir Bhi Mehmaan Ko Darwaaje Tak Chorne Jaate Hai, Maine Kar Lia Toh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News