Rakhi Sawant is always surrounded by some kind of controversy. She could be seen inconsolably crying after her alleged husband Adil Durrani denied their secret marriage. The couple allegedly tied the knot in a hush-hush nikah a few months back. It looks like Salman Khan has turned the mediator and sorted things out between the couple. Scroll below for all the details.

In her personal life, Rakhi is going through quite a turmoil. Her mother has been ill for a very long time and was recently diagnosed with brain tumour. To add onto all of that was Adil refusing to accept their marriage, which visibly left her heartbroken.

Yesterday, Adil Durrani took to his Instagram and finally confessed that he’s married to Rakhi Sawant. He shared a picture from their intimate wedding ceremony. The entertainment queen has now confessed that it was Salman Khan who called her husband up and sorted things out.

Rakhi Sawant during a media interaction revealed, “Bhai (Salman) inko bohut pyaar karte hai. Bhai se mile bhi hai. Definitely bhai ka phone toh aaya hi hai inko. Aap jaante hi hai karwaya hi hai (My brother loves him a lot. He has met my brother also. Definitely he got a call from my brother. You know it was done).”

She added, “Bhai ke hote huye yeh mana kar sakte hai kya behan ko shaadi ka? Bhai ka phone ayega tabhi toh ho sakta hai na kuch (With brother around do you think he can deny marriage of Salman’s sister? Something could have happened only after my brother’s call).”

Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, Salman Khan indeed has a big heart!

