Rakhi Sawant has been in the industry for over a decade now but one thing about her that hasn’t changed is her jolly nature. Although she is known as a controversy or drama queen but she knows how to live life to the fullest. More than anything she is in the news for her relationships and in a recent interview, the actress spoke about her dark past when young boys used her for their benefit.

A few years back, Rakhi married a Belgium-based businessman Ritesh Singh with whom she entered Bigg Boss 15. Her stint with her husband became the talking point, but after coming out of the show the two parted ways. While they were on the show, many personal things about Ritesh were revealed which shocked everyone and earlier this year, they separated.

All these years, Rakhi Sawant has struggled a lot in her life, although she’s never been seen in mega-budget films but still she never disappoints her fans and entertains them through her social media posts and public appearances. In a recent chat with a leading media portal, the former Bigg Boss contestant shared how young boys used her for a certain period and dumped when after they found success.

As quoted by Tellychakkar, Rakhi Sawant said, “Young boys used to be in relationships with me for their own benefit. They used me for s*x, fame, money, and work. Once their work was done they would dump me and never look back. I was on the ladder for their success and fame. People have used me for their benefit. But after I found Adil things are going great and he is the first genuine guy I have met and I feel at peace.”

However, the actress now seems super happy as she has finally found her true love in Adil Khan Durrani, whom she introduced to everyone a few months back. The two are currently in a live-in relationship and soon the couple is planning to get married.

Earlier talking about Adil, Rakhi Sawant told ETimes, “Adil has bought a house in Dubai in my name. The other day, he gifted me a BMW. But frankly, my treasure is his love. His love is true. He is a loyalist.”

