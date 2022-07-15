Uorfi Javed aka Urfi Javed is at it again. The Bigg Boss OTT fame – who is known for sporting bizarre outfits in public, has now shared a new reel on social media and it is no different from netizens’ exception. In it, the actress is seen grooving to ‘Play no games’ in denim and a pink bralette. And online users are trolling her.

Uorfi took to her Instagram handle a while ago and shared a video of herself dancing to a popular song. While she styled her self-created look with a high ponytail with locks framing her face, she kept her makeup elegant with nude lips.

Sharing the video, Uorfi Javed captioned it, “Had to get in this challenge coz this is my favourite song.” However soon after she got trolled. This time, she wasn’t just picked on for her hatke fashion choice but also her dance moves. Read on to know all that netizens had to say about it.

Trolling Uorfi Javed’s recent look, one user wrote, “I thought this time it’s mosquito repellent coil she used as a outfit..” Another commented, “Le Diwali mein atashbazi wali ghirni hai kya ?” A third noted, “Agarbatti 🦟 nahin kayega aab” Another added, “Macchr marne ki coil h kya ye?🤔” while a fifth trolled saying, “Good Knight coils”

Some more comments on Uorfi Javed’s latest video read “Patanjali Bra,” “Fashion ka maa bhen hogya” Making fun of her dance moves, one wrote, “Ajay Devgan & Sunny Deol would be very happy seeing this dance”

Slamming her fashion sense and her weird and out-of-the-box material choices, another wrote, “urf7i didi apko thand nahi lagthi ? Barish ka mausam hai dyaan rako tabiyat ka ❤️” A different comment on her post noted, “Ek din ye ladki Hakka Noodles lapat ki hi manegi” while another wrote, “Ek baar chapal ki bra pehno😂”

What do you think of Uorfi Javed’s ‘mosquito coil’ bra look and her dance moves? Let us know in the comments below.

