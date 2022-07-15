The buzz around Bigg Boss 16 is all-time high even though the makers haven’t made any official announcement. However, insiders have been really active and they’re constantly sharing major updates. As per the latest reports, comedian Munawar Faruqui has become the first confirmed contestant of the upcoming season. Yes! You read that right. The comedian will be seen competing with other contestants which will kick start in a few months.

Earlier, Faruqui participated and won Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. The digital show became an instant hit from day 1 and its popularity grew every day. On the other hand, he remained on the news for his alleged relationship with co-contestant and social media influencer Anjali Arora. Later it was found out that the two already have partners outside the show.

Coming back to the topic, Bigg Boss 15 topped the TRP charts but soon viewership dropped. However, fans have a lot of hopes for the upcoming season. Reportedly, makers have started pre-production and they’re constantly on the hunt for suitable participants. As per Tellychakkar, Munawar Faruqui has given his nod to participate in the controversial show.

Looking at his popularity in Lock Upp, Bigg Boss fans are convinced that Munawar Faruqui will bring much-needed change. Last year, he was in the news for allegedly making derogatory comments on Hindu gods and also spent a few days in Jail. Everyone is aware of how popular Salman Khan-led BB is and it’ll surely help the comedian to put his stand forward and clear his name.

Meanwhile, Munawar was supposed to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but the comedian backed out at the last moment. It was reported that the comedian left the show to participate in BB but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Other than Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 16 makers have also approached Bhool Bhulaiyaa star Shiney Ahuja along with small screen stars like Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, and Divyanka Tripathi.

