If you have been waiting for the 2nd season of Bigg Boss OTT to go on air, then here’s a sad piece of news for you. From the past few years, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in the news for different reasons one of which was Karan Johar not returning as a host. KJo, who hosted the first season later decided to not continue with the show and opt-out. As the makers were looking out for a new host, many names popped up including Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan and Salman Khan.

Advertisement

While no one is confirmed to host the digital version of Bigg Boss, it was being said that the Salman Khan-hosted reality show might get pushed. But looks like, there’s no truth to these rumours.

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, Salman Khan will return to the small screen early than expected and the reason might leave you upset. If the latest reports are to be believed, we might not see Bigg Boss OTT’s 2nd season streaming on the OTT platform. Yes, you heard that right! As per the latest media reports, the makers have decided to scrap the 2nd season this year and air Bigg Boss’ 16th season on TV.

According to a report in TellyChakkar, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT have decided to scrap the season and might return next year in February or March. However, the makers have decided to bring Bigg Boss 16 early and it will go on air in the last week of September or the first week of October. The report further states that the latest season is in the pre-production stage and the new home will be constructed in a couple of days.

Isn’t that exciting?

Coming back, Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar saw Divya Agarwal emerging as a winner. On the other hand, many names have been popping up who are likely to enter Salman Khan’s controversial house.

Must Read: ‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja Shares Hilarious Memes Taking A Dig At His Arrest On Birthday: “Weights Re-Rack Nahi Kiya Tha Bas”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram