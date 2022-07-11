The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been on the lookout for a new Dayaben – a much-loved character who was earlier played by Disha Vakani. The character is missing from the show ever since Disha went on a maternity break and hasn’t returned. After waiting for the actress’ return for quite some time, the makers have now started looking for a new face who will step into her shoes of Disha.

Recently reports were abuzz that TV actress Aishwarya Sakhuja has auditioned for Dayaben’s character and it was termed as an ‘applause-worthy performance’.

While fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the new Dayaben, Aishwarya Sakhuja has recently confirmed an audition for the Dayaben’s character. The actress revealed that she has indeed auditioned for the show and the casting person even liked it. Speaking to ETimes, Aishwarya Sakhuja said, “I am not doing it. I had tested for it but I don’t think I am doing it. I haven’t received any call confirming it.”

When asked about why does she feel that, Aishwarya Sakhuja told the portal, “I had auditioned 20–25 days back. I can sense some kind of urgency when they are casting Dayaben’s character. So I was called to audition for the role. Usually, we get a call back within like a week’s time. But since it’s been that long, I don’t think I am doing it.”

“I loved it, the casting person loved it. We were laughing by the end of it. The idea of going ahead and testing for something like this… it’s an iconic character first. Secondly, for me I haven’t done anything like this – the Gujarati accent, to get energy like that, who is loud. So the idea was to challenge me and I went ahead and auditioned,” added Aishwarya Sakhuja further.

Towards the end, Aishwarya Sakhuja said that she did a few scenes but she ‘didn’t want to copy her way of talking and accent.’ “I wanted to make it more relatable because I will be stepping into another actor’s shoes so the quality traits need to be the same. Dayaben is a really mad character, and that’s completely opposite to me in real life,” concluded the actress.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was recently in the news when the lead actor Taarak aka Shailesh Lodha stopped shooting for the show. The actor has quit the show in order to host a poetry-based show.

