Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has varied its range of contestants this season. From Television actresses like Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, and Shivangi Joshi to social media influencers like Mr Faisu, this season has a lot of attention-grabbing factors. But do you know it is 20-year-old Jannat Zubair who is earning more than any of the other participants on Rohit Shetty led show? Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

Fans are often curious to know how much their favourite actors have charged for one episode of any reality show. Like every year, this season too witnessed a list doing rounds on social media that mentioned the income each participant is expected to take home.

Advertisement

While the former list was shared way before Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 began, updated numbers are now going viral. One expected an experienced actor like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha or highly-followed Shivangi Joshi to be the highest-paid member. But instead, it is Phulwa actress Jannat Zubair who is charging the most.

As per a report by Times Of India, the youngest participant Jannat Zubair is taking home a salary of a whopping 18 lakhs per episode. Yes, you heard that right! She’s followed by Faisal Sheikh aka Mr Faisu who is earning 17 lakhs for one episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

As for the TV bahus, Rubina Dilaik is charging 10-15 lakhs per episode while Shivangi Joshi is taking home a sum of 15 lakhs for one single episode.

Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal has witnessed a huge hike in his paycheck and is now earning 10 lakhs per week. Sriti Jha remains next to him on the list with a total of 5 lakhs per week.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 updates!

Must Read: Shaktimaan: Makers Approach ‘Adipurush’ Director Om Raut To Helm A Trilogy With Ranveer Singh Leading It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram