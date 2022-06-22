Pratik Sehajpal is one of the upcoming rising stars in the Indian television industry. The actor was seen in the reality TV show Love School where he won over fans with his charisma and charm and is also known for his stint in Bigg Boss. Recently the actor, who is a participant in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, took it to his Twitter account to share a cryptic message amidst his elimination rumours.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a reality stunt show hosted by one of the greatest directors and filmmakers Rohit Shetty. The show which is now at its 12th instalment is about participants overcoming their fear and clearing daring challenges to win the ultimate prize.

Recently, rumours are coming up stating that Pratik Sehajpal is the next contestant to be eliminated from the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Now the Love School fame had dropped a tweeter post hinting about his departure from the show. Taking it to his Twitter account Pratik wrote, “Rokna chaahein thaamna chaahein, Ret kisi ke haath na aaye. Khushi jo de rooh ko sukoon, Humesha dil ki hi suni hai Dil ke sun ke yahan tak aaya hoon.”

Fans are all in support of the actor as they take it to the comments of the post. One fan said, ” Love you pratik my boy ❤️❤️🌟🌟👑👑 “. Another fan wrote, ” Manifesting you to win kk12 ✨”. A fan commented, “We love you , rest no one matters ❤️ “. While one fan wrote, ” God bless you champ #PratikSehajpal .. love n blessings to you always ♥️🧿♥️ ” another said, ” Bas Dil ki suno bhai ..”.

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal gained a lot of popularity after appearing in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Later on, the actor went on to participate in the 15th instalment of Bigg Boss wherein he managed to bag the first runner-up position. Even though he could not bag the first place, Pratik did manage to gain a lot of fans in that process.

After his stint on Bigg Boss 15, the actor entered Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi wherein he is featured alongside Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat and other participants. The shoot for Rohit Shetty’s stunt reality show is held in South Africa.

So do you think Pratik Sehajpal is going to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Do let us know in the comments.

