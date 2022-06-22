The last season of Bigg Boss became a massive success due to the popular faces and interesting tasks. Before the 15th season went on air, the makers came up with its OTT version which ran for almost 2 months and was hosted by master filmmaker Karan Johar. However, for the past few months, there are news making rounds that Johar is busy with his other work and couldn’t host the latest season. Seems like, the makers have now decided to replace KJo and have already found his replacement.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal won the first season of BB OTT while Pratik Sehajpal was declared the first runner-up. The popular contestant Pratik, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty from the digital version later competed in Salman Khan-led season 15, where Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner.

Coming back to the topic, it is being said that Karan Johar won’t be hosting Bigg Boss OTT season 2 due to his chat show Koffee With Karan. Reportedly, the filmmaker can’t work on two different platforms at a time. As per Tellychakkar, now that he can’t continue with the reality show, the makers have roped in Farah Khan to host the upcoming season.

Yes! You read that right; Bigg Boss OTT makers wanted a new host due to Karan Johar’s prior work commitments. Who could’ve been the perfect choice than Farah Khan as she often visited the earlier seasons to give reality checks to the contestants and bringing her board as a full-time host will be exciting.

Reportedly, the makers have approached Khan and the team is in talks with the filmmaker and choreographer. Currently, there’s no confirmation if she’ll agree to host the show but if she approves the popularity of the show will grow tremendously.

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Karan Johar’s replacement in Bigg Boss OTT season 2?

