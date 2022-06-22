Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, who came to the limelight after appearing in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 6, once made a shocking revelation. She had said that she was gang-r*ped at gunpoint. Scroll down to know more.

Sapna, who has been a well-known hairstylist, has worked with celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, John Abraham, MS Dhoni, and many more. Back in 2015, she opened up about her horrifying tale of how she was gangr*ped when she was just 24.

Sapna Bhavnani was featured on the popular Humans of Bombay page wherein she recounted her story. She said, “After my father’s death, I moved to Chicago where there were so many like me and it gave me the freedom to get inked, experiment with my hair, and just be myself. One Christmas Eve in Chicago, I walked out of a bar alone late at night in a short dress and red lipstick. I was 24 and had been drinking when from a dumpster a group of guys walked up to me and put a gun to my head asking me to give them bl*wjobs, eventually leading to gangr*pe. I remember walking home, showering, and pushing this incident to the back of my mind for years and never letting it break my spirit – I still wear short dresses and the brightest red on my lips.”

Sapna Bhavnani then also revealed how she was abused by her husband later. “In years to come, I got married to my high school sweetheart, faced domestic violence and walked out of the marriage wondering how this could happen to ME, a feminist? It’s because sometimes there are things that are beyond your control,” Sapna said.

For the unversed, Sapna Bhavnani often raised her voice on her disagreement on things. She even got into heated arguments with host Salman Khan. “We live in a world where everyone stresses the importance of voicing yourself or walking out of tough situations, but I just want to say this— no one wants to be beaten up, get raped or sell their bodies. It took me 20 years to voice my incident, but for me a woman keeping it all within her because she has no other choice isn’t a sign of weakness – it’s a mark of strength and something we need to start respecting,” Sapna added.

