Sonam Kapoor enjoys a huge fan following in the country not just for her work in critically acclaimed movies like Neerja but also for her exquisite fashion sense. Her social media posts instantly take the internet by storm as fans love to see how she styles her unique attires. A few years back, Sonam had taken a direct dig at Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan for claiming that she is not a feminist.

For the unversed, Sonam and Kareena worked together in the superhit Bollywood film Veere Di Wedding, which hit the theatres in 2018. The plot of this film revolved around the lives of four young women who struggle their way out of patriarchy and stereotypes. The movie also stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in key roles while the direction was done by Shashanka Ghosh.

At one of the promotional events of the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan openly claimed that she is not a feminist which instantly invited backlash on social media. Numerous activists and celebs called her out over the statement, calling it uninformed and problematic. She also became a butt of memes and trolling just within minutes of the event.

One of the many people to speak up on the controversy was actor Sonam Kapoor, who made it clear that she did not stand in support of the notion. Without taking names, she mentioned that it is ignorant of people to say they are not feminists.

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Sonam Kapoor took a direct dig at Kareena and said, “When women say that they are not a feminist, it is very sad and ignorant.”

Sonam further explained the concept of feminism and said, “Feminism just means equal opportunity and equality to have the same privileges and choices as a man would have and I don’t think there is anything wrong with that.”

