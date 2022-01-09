Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently turned 56 and had made headlines for being bitten by a snake last month ahead of his birthday. He was at his Panvel farmhouse and was preparing for his birthday celebration. Now his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree pokes fun at the incident.

The snake bite incident occurred on December 25 in the garden area at his farmhouse in Panvel. After the snake bite, he was immediately rushed to the Kamothe hospital where he underwent treatment for nearly 6 hours.

Now Bhagyashree took to Instagram stories to share a photo from a Dhaba that had a spelling error on it. Instead of ‘snacks’, it was spelled ‘snakes’ and the actress couldn’t help herself but be reminded of Salman Khan’s snakebite incident. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Saw this today and wondered @beingsalmankhan would you care to go?” Take a look at the picture below:

Salman and his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star had a reunion on Bigg Boss 15 last year. The episode was aired in November wherein the actress was seen draped in a light pink saree while the superstar appeared on the show in a crisp suit. He made an entry on the set riding a bicycle as Bhagyashree stood on the stage.

Both sang the song, Tum Ladki Ho, from their 1989 film. They held hands while Salman continued to cycle. Take a look at the video clip below:

Salman Khan on his birthday last year spoke about the snake bite incident with the media. He said, “It wasn’t much, a snake had entered one of the rooms, the farmhouse is quite in the jungle in Panvel. When the snake entered the room, kids got scared so I went in to see and asked for a stick, the stick that came was a small one so I asked for a longer stick, and they got one, with which I picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, and the snake wrapped itself on the stick and then it started climbing upwards. It came quite close to my hand so I caught it with my other hand and dropped the stick to be able to leave the snake (in the jungle).”

