Gauahar Khan enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for her skills as an entertainer but also for her ‘boss girl’ attitude. She carries herself with utmost grace and also makes it a point to give it back to the haters in the sassiest way possible. In the most recent development, a throwback video of her, walking the ramp, has resurfaced on the internet, making it clear that Gauahar does not let difficult situations faze her.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Gauahar was previously in the news when she called out Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra for behaving badly with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on the show. She highlighted how the words used against Tejasswi were wrong and also urged her to take a stand for herself especially when she is treated inappropriately. She has also been constantly rooting for Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt, who were previously a part of Bigg Boss OTT.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a recently resurfaced YouTube video, Gauahar Khan can be seen walking the ramp in a dazzling evening outfit. The dress had a strapless golden top and a well-fitting black skirt, attached together around the waistline. The corset style top also had a tie-up pattern at the back with a contrasting black net lace. Her hair was partially left open with minimum accessories, letting the dress speak for itself.

When Gauahar Khan was walking back on the ramp after posing for the photographers, her tight skirt ripped right in the middle, exposing her skin. The actress was quick to realize that something had gone off as she swiftly turned back to face the camera and held the torn fabric together with one hand. She also continued walking back, right after, not letting the tricky situation hold her back. Here’s a look at the old viral video:

Must Read: Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin Starrer Arriving On Netflix On 4th February!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube