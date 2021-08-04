Advertisement

Gauahar Khan, who impressed us with her acting chops in several films and her stint in Bigg Boss 7, is known for shutting trolls with style, grace, and a flare not many possess. The actress, who got engaged to Zaid Darbar in November 2020 and then married on December 25, recently got candid about the repetitive and naïve personal questions coming her way since the last couple of months.

Keeping true to her style, the 14 Phere actress took to social media and shared a funny video wherein she is seen dancing while giving fitting and saas filed replies to the ever so inquisitive trolls. Scroll below to have a look at her answers and how beautifully she delivers them.

Talking to her official Instagram handle a while back, Gauahar Khan shared a reel with her dancing to Hoàng Read’s The Magic Bomb. She captioned the video, “Dropped the (mic emoji)….. #QuestionsIGetAskedAs #trend #reels Also guess my location #comment … love the backdrop 🌸”

Talking about the reel shared by Gauahar Khan, the clip starts with the caption, “Nosey questions I get as Married/Working Female!”. The first query that pops up is “When will u have a baby ??” Replying to this, she says, “Whenever Allah will ! Duh!!!”

The next question that frequently comes her way was, “Why don’t you live with your in-laws?” To this, the Ishaqzaade actress replied, “My husband and I chose what suits us”. The last question on the reel read, “Why are you working all the time since your wedding?” Replying to it, Gauahar Khan responds, “I’ve been working last 20 years, will work till I’m 80. Insha Allah. Live and Let Live,” and ended just the way her caption said she would.

Her expressions, which were in sync with her answers flashing in the video, make the reel and her responses all the more savage. Reacting to her post, he husband Zaid Darbar wrote, “Haha Nice one.” Some other reactions to her post included, “U do what u want, Queen❤️🔥”, “yaas gurl you tell em!” “Hitting patriarchy like a boss! Love it.”

Let us know what you think of Gauahar Khan’s video in the comments below.

