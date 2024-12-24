With the landscape of Hindi content changing rapidly, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have come forward with their own way to tell stories without the control of networks or the sword of TRP on their necks. The couple who have turned producers over the last few years have launched a YouTube channel Dreamiyata Dramaa where they will release their upcoming shows.

Lovely Lolla is one of their many series that is slated to air on the channel. The show revolves around Lovely and Lolla, a mother and daughter duo who do not get along well and eventually fall for the same guy, Arjun. The trailer of the comedy drama has already touched 1.8 million views. Here’s when and where to watch the show and the cast details of Lovely Lolla.

Lovely Lolla Cast & Crew

Lovely Lolla stars Isha Malviya as Lovely and Gauahar Khan as Lolla. Both the actresses have featured in Bigg Boss and are known for their acting skills. Isha came into the limelight when she made her debut in Udaariyaan where she played Jasmine Sandhu and Harleen Ahluwalia. Gauahar has a long list of filmography including several films, web series, and shows.

Apart from the mother and daughter duo, Nikhil Khurana plays Arjun, the guy both Lovely and Lolla will be falling for. In addition to it, veteran actress Dolly Ahluwalia is also a part of the show and will be Lolla’s mother as well as Lovely’s grandmother. Pritam Jaiswal featured in the trailer but it’s not clear if he is also a part of the series. Abhijit Das is the director of the show and as mentioned, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have produced it.

Lovely Lolla Plot

Plot details have been kept under wraps prior to release but the trailer showcases a mother and daughter falling from the same man and the chaos that is set to unleash because of this fact. The description stated, “An unprecedented mother-daughter duo is coming to win your hearts.”

Check out the trailer here:

Lovely Lolla OTT Release Date & Platform

Lovely Lolla is all set to release its first episode on 25 December, 2024, aka Christmas Day. Post that, a new episode will be released every Thursday and Saturday at 8:15 pm IST on Dreamiyata Dramaa’s YouTube channel. It is a limited episode series of 24 to 28 episodes, as previously teased by Sargun Mehta. The aim is to share different stories without dragging them.

The Dreamiyata channel is described as “a unique entertainment platform for your entire family” and promises “a journey of drama, emotions, love and romance.” It is also claimed to be “a celebration of stories deeply rooted in Indian values.” Apart from Lovely Lolla, the channel will also be releasing another show on the same day. Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei stars Ayesha Khan and Karan V Grover and is touted to be a unique love story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Malviya (@isha__malviya)

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: From Hope & Carter’s First Christmas To Bill’s Moment Of Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News