Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans will never forget its cast members. As much as they love Raj Anadkat, Palak Sidhwani, they cannot forget Bhavya Gandhi or Nidhi Bhanushali. So time and again, when the former cast members share any post, TMKOC fans bombard the comment section. This time is no different.

As most know, Nidhi joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sonu in 2013. She replaced Jheel Mehta. But the actress herself decided to quit the show in 2019 too, over educational purposes. She wanted to complete her studies with full focus and the lengthy shoots were allowing her to do so.

But Nidhi Bhanushali is now all grown up and turned hippie! She is a true nature lover and time and again, she shares glimpses of enjoying the greenery. Her bikini pictures are viral on the internet as well. This time, the former actress wore a hot pink top with a plunging neckline.

Nidhi Bhanushali went totally bold with her makeup. One could witness shades of green on her eyes and pink on the cheeks. She held hula hoops in her hand. The picture is truly 360 degree different than her Taarak Mehta character, Sonu.

Many fans took to the comment section and expressed how they missed her as Sonu.

Looking at her new avatar, a fan commented, “YAI SAB TAPPU NAI HI SIKHAYA HOGA”

Another wrote, “Sonu tujhko kya hogya re”

A user commented on the post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali saying, “Tu bahot change ho gayeli h re Sonu! 🙌”

“Call bhide uncle,” mocked another.

Check out the post below:

What is your take on Nidhi Bhanushali’s transformation? Do you miss her as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Share with us in the comments section below.

