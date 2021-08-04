Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is truly going to be ‘Over The Top.’ Yesterday, Karan Johar gave a glimpse of all that could possibly happen on Voot and it was a hell of a lot exciting. Neha Bhasin was the first confirmed contestant of the show. Ridhima Pandit, Divya Agarwal are amongst other probable contestants. Amidst it all, is Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty is entering the house too?

As most know, Shilpa Shetty and her family are under the radar amid Raj Kundra arrest. The businessman is in judicial custody over his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of p*rn. Several others like Gehana Vasisth and Sherlyn Chopra have been named in the case too.

Shilpa Shetty recently broke her silence in the Raj Kundra case. Supporting her was none other than her sister, Shamita Shetty. Many would know that Gehana Vasisth even previously revealed that one of the apps was supposed to feature Shamita. It was planned to be a Bollywood game show and the Gandii Baat actress was supposed to direct it.

Bigg Boss OTT makers are looking for everything that is ‘masaledaar.’ Given the fact that Karan Johar is the host, one cannot shy away from mentioning that the show will be a hell of a lot controversial. Contestants like Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and others are sure to spice up, but Shamita Shetty could grab a lot of eyeballs for the show. That seems to be the reason why Shilpa Shetty’s sister has reportedly been approached by the makers.

Many would-be wondering that Shamita Shetty has previously been a part of Bigg Boss (Season 9). But this isn’t something new as last season itself witnessed Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant and others enter the house as challengers.

But will Shamita really enter the Bigg Boss OTT house? That honestly seems unlikely but you never know!

