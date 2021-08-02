Advertisement

Since a while now, Shilpa Shetty has been under the radar. It all happened after her husband Raj Kundra got arrested in the p*rnography case. The businessman was arrested on charges of involvement in the creation and publication of adult content. Gehana Vasisth, Sherlyn Chopra amongst others are involved in the same matter too. The Hungama 2 actress is now finally breaking her silence on the matter.

As most know, Shilpa has faced merciless trolling over the past few days. There have been comments about how she promotes yoga positions while her husband promotes ‘other’ positions. Apart from that, there have been numerous speculations about whether or not she knew about what Raj was involved in, all along.

Taking to her Instagram, Shilpa Shetty has finally issued her statement on the Raj Kundra case. She wrote, “My statement. Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.”

Shilpa Shetty continued, “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down.”

She concluded, “So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra is currently in judicial custody.

