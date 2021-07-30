Advertisement

Super Dancer 4 has been more in the news ever since Raj Kundra arrest. Judge Shilpa Shetty skipped the shoot which was scheduled a day after the scandal took place. Ever since fans and followers have been eyeing her return but look like that isn’t happening anytime soon. Previously, we saw Karisma Kapoor take over the seat for a week. But are the makers looking at Raveena Tandon as a permanent replacement? Read on for details.

For the unversed, a lot has been speculated regarding Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra ever since the businessman got arrested. It is said that the actress broke down during a raid at their Juhu home and yelled at her husband asking, “What was the need to do all of this?” Apart from that, reports suggest that the couple has lost out on many financial opportunities.

Amidst it all, a report by Times Of India now claims that Super Dancer 4 makers are willing to replace Shilpa Shetty. And for the same, they approached actress Raveena Tandon. However, the beauty politely denied the request and her reason is sure to win your respect as well as love.

Raveena Tandon reportedly said that Super Dancer 4 belongs to Shilpa Shetty and she would like it to be that way. Hence, the actress denied the offer. She’s currently out of the country and will be returning only in the first week of August.

“Shilpa Shetty is very much a part of the show and we are hoping that will be back soon. Till then, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu along with special guests will continue to judge the show,” a source close to the development revealed.

We saw Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza take over the special guests seat last week. Next weekend, it’s going to be Moushumi Chatterjee and Sonali Bendre.

