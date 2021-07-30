Advertisement

Raj Kundra’s arrest in p*rnography case opened a can of worms and several allegations are coming to the fore. Several actresses and models have accused him of luring them on the pretext of offering them web series. Now politician Ram Kadam has revealed a shocking allegation on Shilpa Shetty’s husband.

Kundra’s arrest came as a shock for many. He is alleged to be the key conspirator in the p*rnography scandal. The alleged porn videos were published on several apps like Hotshots, Bollyfame and many other apps. He has been now sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Now as per TimesNow News, politician and BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam has levelled some serious allegations against Raj Kundra. He claimed that Raj of cheating and gambling of Rs 2500 crore. He said, “Raj Kundra cheated through an online game called GOD. We respect Shilpa Shetty’s talent but her face was used for promoting the game.”

Moreover, Kadam has also alleged that a popular actress had filed a sexual assault complaint against Kundra on April 14 this year at Mumbai’s Juhu police station. He then targeted Mumbai police and questioned them for not taking action against Shilpa Shetty’s husband.

Shedding more light on the gambling allegation, Ram Kadam said, “Our constitution did not give the right to cheat anyone. Rs 30 lakh was taken from someone, Rs 15-20 lakh was taken from someone. People were misled by talking about the distribution of the game and money was looted from them. When all the people took distributorship, some people ran it for a few days. Some people immediately came to know that this is an act of cheating. Who gave Raj Kundra the right to cheat the poor in this way?”

Raj Kundra has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code. He is booked under IPC sections 354(C) (Voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content), 420(cheating) of the IPC and Sections 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

