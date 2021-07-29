Advertisement

Raj Kundra is only getting more and more embroiled in legal battles. It all began after his name emerged in the ongoing investigation of a p*rnography case. The businessman allegedly is involved in the creation and publication of adult content. Gehana Vasisth has been previously arrested in the same scandal too. Now, Sherlyn Chopra, who was called for questioning, has charged sexual assault allegations on Shilpa Shetty’s husband. Read on for explosive details.

As most know, Sherlyn was trying to move to Bombay High Court to seek anticipatory bail before her interrogation. The actress was summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday. She allegedly made some serious allegations against Raj.

If a report by Times Of India is to be believed, Sherlyn Chopra had filed a s*xual assault case against Raj Kundra in April 2021. He was charged under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code r/w section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986.

The complaint mentioned that Raj Kundra showed up at her house without any prior notice after discussing a business proposal in March 2019. Just not that, Sherlyn Chopra claims that Shilpa Shetty’s husband began kissing her despite resistance. She even told him that she doesn’t want to mix her professional and personal life or want to be involved with any married men.

Raj Kundra, as per the complaint, claimed that his relationship with Shilpa Shetty is complicated and he was stressed at home most of the time. Sherlyn, told him she was scared and even rushed to the bathroom.

Unfortunately, Raj cannot react to the allegations as he is currently in judicial custody. Shilpa has remained silent to the matter yet.

