Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been one of the most talented actresses in the history of Bollywood. She has left us in awe with every character that she played. However, things changed after her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan as she prioritized her personal life more. Good thing is that she’s coming up with a film, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. But before that, netizens speculate that the actress is pregnant with second child.

For the unversed, Aishwarya is currently in Puducherry for the shooting of Ponniyin. Accompanying her in the city was husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aardhaya. Her co-star and South superstar R Sarathkumar’s daughter Varalaxmi shared pictures of their get together earlier this week.

In the pictures, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flaunted her simplicity. The actress could be seen wearing a black off-shoulder top with matching pants. She tied her hair in a braid and looked radiant as always. But fans were quick to notice the bump.

Ever since, a lot of fans have been speculating if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is expecting her second child. Also, is this the reason Abhishek Bachchan along with daughter accompanied her? As soon as S Sarathkumar posted the picture, the comment section was flooded with speculations.

A fan wrote, “This is really really good news, Amitabh sir going to be dadu again”

“Aishwarya pregnant is so beautiful wow,” another wrote.

Another questioned, “Is she pregnant?”

A fan noted, “It’s obvious hence why she has her arm in front of her tummy in both pictures and last picture she is hiding herself behind people”

One of the fans was quick to rubbish these rumours and spread body positivity. The comment read, “Lol all these questions about ‘is she pregnant’! What if she just gained weight… nothing wrong with that. That’s what happens to a body naturally as you age and don’t go under the knife to look young. Pregnant or not, good for her for hopefully staying ‘natural’ and aging gracefully.”

Check out the picture ft. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan below:

Do you think Aishwarya is preggers? Share your views in the comment section below.

