Omkara turns 15 today. Yes, feeling old? So are we. Haha! The film starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film had a dance number titled ‘Beedi Jalaile’ which became a sensation back then and featured Bipasha Basu and sharing an anecdote about the song, Oberoi revealed that it was freezing cold in the middle of the night when it was shot.

The film was based on Shakespeare’s play Othello and the film was critically acclaimed for the performances of the actors in the film.

Speaking to ANI, Vivek Oberoi shared an anecdote about the cult song – ‘Beedi Jalaile’ and revealed how it was shot on a freezing cold evening in Uttar Pradesh. Besides Vivek, the song starred Bipasha Basu, Saif Ali Khan and Deepak Dobriyal.

Vivek Oberoi said, “It was magical how that song came about. Vishal bhai wanted to create a song for a special moment in the movie. He went to Gulzar saab and told him to write the lyrics. Vishal bhai’s brief was that he wanted a ‘hit song’. Not only should it be a good song, but it should be also a hit song. Instantly Gulzar saab came up with the lines, and everyone responded saying that we had a winner at hand.”

The Omkara actor continued and added, “It was a cold evening and we shot through the night. It was the first time when I saw that when the song played everyone was up on their feet dancing and swaying to the beats of the song. Ganesh Acharya was there choreographing the song. Bipasha Basu, Saif Ali Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and I were dancing in the song. And whenever that song played, not just us, literally everybody would start moving. It was freezing cold and the middle of the night, and despite all that the song just made everyone dance their hearts out. Everybody would dance no matter how tired or how cold they were. That was something quite special to see.”

That would have been fun, we are sure. Vivek Oberoi on the other hand will be next seen in Inside Edge 3 and it is one of the most awaited shows of this year.

