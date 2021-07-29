Advertisement

Sonalika Joshi who happens to be a Marathi actress rose to fame with her stint as ‘Madhavi Bhide’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The 45-year-old actress has been a part of the show from the very beginning and enjoys a huge fan following owing to the success of the show. In a recent interview, Joshi revealed how the show has helped army wives get over depression after staying apart from their husbands for a long.

Well, there’s no doubt about that. TMKOC is the longest-running sitcom in the world and its fan base is only getting bigger with each passing year.

Advertisement

In an interview with ETimes, Sonalika Joshi opened up on the instances where army wives have come out of depression with the help of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has entertained all of us for 13 years and we are glad that it could make people get out of their low phases in life.

Sonalika Joshi said, “There are many heart-touching fan moments especially the ones when army wives have come and told us how TMKOC has helped them come out of depression as it was very difficult for them to stay away from their husbands. They have shared with us that the show has entertained us and made them realize that they are a part of our family. These messages and blessings are very big for us and it can’t be compared to anything. This shows how attached they are with our show. We feel so happy when they say we are their family and because of us they have a smile on their faces when they watch our show.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress continued and added, “There have also been compliments that because of our show all the families have once again learnt to be together and no matter what they are doing at 8:30 they get together and watch our show. TMKOC has made families come together and watch television which we used to do as kids. I think we are blessed by God.”

What are your thoughts on TMKOC helping army wives get over their depression? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kuruthi To Release Digitally On August 11

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube