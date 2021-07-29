Advertisement

Internet is really a funny place and the fake news culture is blooming like never before here. The latest victim of the same is Samreen Kaur who has been mistakenly linked with Tara Sutaria in Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2). In a normal circumstance, the actress would have been really happy to be part of Karan Johar’s production, but now, she just wants to get away the film out of her filmography.

In Student Of The Year 2, Tara Sutaria’s mother has been played by Samreen Kaur. But wait, that Samreen is a different person and not a 21-year-old newbie, who is often linked with the film. Many people believe that ‘young’ Samreen played the mother of Tara in SOTY 2 and his affected her in a bad way.

Opening up about all the chaos due to a similar same, Samreen Kaur said, “Somebody from my circle, a director, found that on IMDb and sent it to me. I was shocked and deeply affected by it because I am just 21 and I obviously can’t play a mother to such a character even if I want to. It was weird for me to see my name up there but I can’t help it because you can’t edit things on the Internet just like that. After it came on one article, a lot of people copied it since it was already up. I have no idea how it became so big,” as per the interview given to SpotboyE.

“I was really shocked as I never even auditioned for any role in that film, so how my name ended up as a mother to a character who was shown as around 19-20 years old in the film, was out of the reach of my mind’s imagination,” Samreen added saying she was stunned when she first saw her name in the credits of SOTY 2.

Samreen further added that one can easily recognize that it’s not her in the film playing Tara Sutaria’s mother. “If you watch the film, my face is not there anywhere even for half a scene. I never went on that shoot and even the film’s team can confirm that I had no association with the project. So, it has affected me in a bad way,” she quoted.

For the unversed, Samreen Kaur has been a part of music videos like Jubin Nautiyal’s Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha and Jordon Sandhu’s Bottle Free.

