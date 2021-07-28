Advertisement

In a huge setback, a Mumbai court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe in a case pertaining to the alleged production and distribution of p*rn films.

Accordingly, Kundra — who was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai Police — will remain in judicial custody till August 10, as granted by the court on Tuesday.

Kundra, through Senior Advocate Abad Ponda, has filed a separate petition in the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest, which he contended was “illegal”, and pressed for quashing all orders of the Metropolitan Magistrate Court remanding him to police and then judicial custody.

However, on Tuesday, Justice A.S. Gadkari refused to grant any interim relief before hearing the police version in the matter and the next hearing has been scheduled for Thursday (July 29).

Kundra is the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and last week the police raided their Juhu home and also recorded her statement, even as the case sent shockwaves through Bollywood.

In the latest development in the controversial porn case involving Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, the Bollywood actress has denied her involvement with the company or its nature of the content and has pointed fingers at Kundra’s brother-in-law.

After a court hearing on Friday, the Crime Branch team raided the Juhu residence of Shilpa and Raj. The investigative team is looking for a money trail and corresponding emails, which will incriminate the accused and his alleged involvement in pornographic content.

According to police sources, Crime Branch officials recorded Shilpa Shetty’s statement in the case. The actress has denied her involvement in the company, claiming she was not aware of the exact content of HotShots.

She also mentioned that erotica is different from porn, for which her husband has been accused of, and he is not involved in producing porn content.

Sources claim that Shilpa Shetty named Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi for running the functioning of the app and its operations.

After the case came to the fore, Shilpa Shetty Kundra resigned from her husband’s Viaan Industries and stepped away from her active entertainment projects involvement, which included a television reality show and her current film.

Years after the cricket betting fiasco, Raj Kundra has been again named in controversy and arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch in the alleged pornography case. The court has extended Raj’s police custody till July 27, along with his IT Head Ryan Thrope.

