Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share a strong bond of friendship. On several occassion, Salman was seen taking a hilarious dig at Katrina and fans absolutely adore both. One such potshot was during their appearance on Super Dancer: Chapter 2.

Salman and Katrina came to the reality show to promote their film Tiger Zinda Hai. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was a judge on the show as well. Salman and Katrina’s hilarious banter followed after the latter asked a contestant to marry her.

After Aakash Mitra’s performance, Katrina Kaif asked the five-year-old kid in jest if he would marry her. But Aakash said no, he didn’t want to marry her. Host Jay Bhanushali, who aghast by his reply, said, “Karodo rupay ki offer laath maardi?” To this Katrina launghed and said, “Yeh sahi jawab hai, ekdum sahi jawab hai.”

Salman Khan then intervened, “Beta thoda future me dekh lete, tum hamesha 5 saal k nhi rehne waale. Lekin tumne mujse zyada future me dekh liya ki jab tum iss umar pe aaogey toh Katrina mam..” Salman takes a pause as Katrina gave him a death stare. Co-judge Shilpa Shetty was also watched them nervously.

Salman then says, “Aisi ki aise hi rahengi” to which Katrina answered, “Yes, Salman,” and Shilpa said, “Zyada mat bolo aagey bhi jaana hai. Be careful Salman! You’ve to go ahead too.”

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe. He will be next seen in Maneesh Sharma’s directorial Tiger 3. Both Salman and Katrina Kaif started shooting for the actioner in March. However, the shooting was halted for a while when Katrina was tested positive for COVID-19.

Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. He will reprise his role as Tiger in the film, while John Abraham will be an antagonist.

