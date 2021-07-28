Advertisement

Owing to the ongoing pandemic and the delays it has caused in the filming and releasing of films, we are eager to see our favourite stars on the silver screen. Well, here’s some happy news for you Sallu fans. As per a recent report, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are eying Diwali 2022 to release Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. FYI: In order to avoid any controversies owing to its name, it has been speculated that the film may be re-titled Bhaijaan.

While this release news is happy news for many, it may also see Salman pitted against Shah Rukh Khan at the box office. As per previous reports, SRK has been looking forward to releasing one of his upcoming films at the same time. Read on to know more.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala recently met and discussed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Talking about it, a trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala recently met to discuss the shooting schedule and release date of Bhaijaan and they have unanimously decided on making an attempt to bring it during the Diwali 2022 weekend. The duo is of the opinion that the script is loaded with comedy and family based emotions, making it an ideal watch for the audience during the festive season of Diwali.”

As for when the film is likely to go on floors, the source informed the portal that the Salman Khan starrer will begin shooting in November, once the Dabangg actor wraps up shooting for the YRF action-thriller Tiger 3. With director Farhad Samji done with Bachchan Pandey, he will now jump onto the pre-production of Bhaijaan.

If Bhaijaan (Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali) does make it to cinema halls during the Diwali weekend, it will be Salman’s first Diwali release post-Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2014). The date is still tentative as the source added, “The shooting and release date is subject to Covid scenario.”

While this is happy news for Bhaijaan fans, it may also see the Khans – Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan – clash at the box office. As per previous reports, SRK had reportedly booked both EID and Diwali 2022 for his films. While YRF’s Pathan is almost reserved for Eid, another film –either Rajkumar Hirani’s next or Atlee’s next – is looking at arriving on Diwali.

If this clash happens, who film will you see in theatres first (given that COVID isn’t still plaguing us) – Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali or the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

