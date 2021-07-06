Sajid Nadiadwala worked with the Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone in the 2009 film Kambakht Ishq. On his birthday today, let’s look at this video where he has said all the good things for his only Indian producer, Sajid Nadiadwala.

Advertisement

The video put out on Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment social media page shared, “It’s a dream come true working with you sly! Thanks for the kind words and a Very Happy Birthday! Always your Die hard fan and producer.

– #SajidNadiadwala

@officialslystallone

#HappyBirthdaySylvesterStallone”

The video gives us a glimpse into many BTS moments shared by Sajid and Sylvester during the shoot days in 2009. Sylvester also left no chance unattended to praise the producer, speaking so highly of our very own Sajid Nadiadwala.

Profoundly known as ‘sly’, Sylvester Stallone is an established veteran actor. Having only good things to say about him, there’s one thing we all have to agree on – the duo even today share a very good rapport and are more like brothers!

Action icon Sylvester Stallone has joined the cast of The Suicide Squad confirmed filmmaker James Gunn.

Gunn posted a picture on Instagram, where he is posing with Stallone. The two are looking at the camera and smiling.

“Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is,” Gunn captioned it.

Stallone also appeared in Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2”, where he played the role of Stakar Ogord.

“The Suicide Squad” is a follow-up to the popular 2016 film helmed by David Ayer.

Must Read: Andy Samberg Entering With Shah Rukh Khan’s Swag In Mast Kalandar’s Fan-Edit Is So Cool, We Want SRK To React In A Brooklyn Nine-Nine Style!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube