Aamir Khan’s sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par is now playing in theatres. The film follows a suspended basketball coach who must train a team of neurodivergent players as part of his community service. It’s earning praise for its sensitive and hopeful portrayal of people with intellectual disabilities.

If you’re looking for a similarly themed feel-good movie that warms your heart and lifts your mood, you have come to the right place. We are talking about The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019), a beautiful story about a young man with Down Syndrome chasing his dream. Read on to find out what the film is about and where to watch it on OTT in India.

The Peanut Butter Falcon – Plot & Cast

Directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, the heartwarming film follows the story of Zak (played by Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down Syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing care facility to follow his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. On his adventurous journey, he meets and befriends a down-on-his-luck crab fisherman, Tyler (played by Shia LaBeouf).

As the two travel together to Zak’s idol’s wrestling school in North Carolina, Zak’s kind-hearted caretaker, Eleanor (played by Dakota Johnson), tries to find him. The film also features John Hawkes, Thomas Haden Church, Bruce Dern, and Jon Bernthal, among other cast members.

The Peanut Butter Falcon – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. It holds a brilliant critics’ score of 95% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 96%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “A feelgood adventure brought to life by outstanding performances, The Peanut Butter Falcon finds rich modern resonance in classic American fiction.” Moreover, on IMDb, the movie has received a user rating of 7.6/10.

Where to Watch The Peanut Butter Falcon

The film is available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform in India. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 36 minutes.

The Peanut Butter Falcon Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This 98%-Rated Series Has Clocked Nearly 100 Million Views — And Here’s Why It Should Be On Your Watchlist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News