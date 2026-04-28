Verity is the fourth Colleen Hoover adaptation, which will be released in the latter half of this year. The film’s first trailer was recently released and has already sparked significant curiosity among fans. The film’s amazing starcast has intrigued the audience more than anything. But how much will it need to emerge as the highest-grossing Colleen Hoover adaptation, and for that, it will have to beat Blake Lively’s It Ends with Us worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is based on Hoover’s 2018 novel of the same name. The erotic thriller film is directed by Michael Showalter and written by Nick Antosca. The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway, and Josh Hartnett. 2026 is clearly Anne’s year, and it seems she has a release every month. From Mother Mary to The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Verity, the release slate has a varied range of movies this year.

It Ends with Us at the worldwide box office

It Ends with Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, is the first adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel. The film was released in 2024 and was made on a reported budget of $25 million, which was more than 14 times the production cost. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, It Ends with Us collected $148.5 million at the domestic box office and $351.4 million globally in its lifetime.

Box office summary of It Ends with Us

Domestic – $148.5 million

International – $202.9 million

Worldwide – $351.4 million

How much does Verity need to beat It Ends with Us?

It Ends with Us is the highest-grossing adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel. Therefore, Verity needs to earn at least $360 million to surpass It Ends with Us’s worldwide haul and create a safe gap between the global totals. Verity has star power, and Hoover’s films have been experiencing success at the box office. Regretting You and Reminders of Him have performed well at the box office, but none of them came close to beating It Ends with Us.

Check out the global totals of the Colleen Hoover adaptations

It Ends with Us – $351.4 million Regretting You – $90.4 million Reminders of Him – $87.6 million

What is Verity about?

The official synopsis of Verity states, “Lowen Ashleigh is a writer in need of work when Jeremy Crawford contacts her. Jeremy’s wife, bestselling author Verity Crawford, is unable to finish her successful book series due to a mysterious accident. Jeremy asks Lowen to complete the series, and while working on it, she discovers a manuscript that raises questions regarding Verity’s psychological well-being and possible links to her publications.” Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson starrer Verity will be released on October 2.

Check out the film’s trailer below:

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