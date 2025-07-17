Blake Lively had a strict no-nudity rule in her career. But for All I See Is You, she broke it and she didn’t hold back on why. The actress opened up in a Vanity Fair interview about what changed her mind, and the candid confession she made in the process has definitely stirred some conversation.

The role, in Marc Forster’s psychological drama, called for partial nudity. Lively’s team almost walked away. But once she heard about the project, she wanted to read the script herself. “Let me read it, and if it’s great, then I’ll talk him out of it,” she said.

She read it. She didn’t talk him out of anything.

When Did Blake Lively Stop Seeing Nudity as a Distraction?

Lively said the story completely flipped her perspective on onscreen nudity. “I always find nudity distracting,” she explained. “I’m very in love with my husband, but if there’s a pair of b**bs out, I’m a human being! You’re like, ‘b**bs!’ It doesn’t mean I’m lusting for them, but when there’s naked b**bies, you look at them.”

That honesty caught everyone off guard but it was real. With her mindset flipped, she went all in, long shoot days, heavy emotions, and zero filters. One of the toughest gigs she’s ever taken on. “It’s the performance that I’m most proud of,” she said.

It wasn’t a publicity move. It wasn’t too shocking but a shift in how she viewed storytelling, and her place in it. And it came with a confession fans didn’t expect, frank, funny, and relatable.

Others in Hollywood have had similar moments. Thandiwe Newton, for instance, once shared that she felt more at ease filming Westworld scenes fully nude than wearing over-sexualized costumes. For Lively, the message was similar, though served with a touch more humor.

She didn’t rewrite the rulebook. She just decided when it was okay to break her own.

