Born in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., in 1947, Ernie Lively was a well-respected actor and acting coach, as well as the father of Eric Lively and Blake Lively, and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds’ father-in-law. Sadly, the veteran actor passed away in June 2021. He started his acting journey in the 1970s and starred in several popular films and shows. Below, we’ve rounded up five of his most notable and memorable movie roles (in no particular order). Read on to find out how many you have already seen.

1. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

Director: Ken Kwapis

Ken Kwapis IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming On: Amazon Video – Rent (India & U.S.)

Plot: The first film revolves around four best friends, Bridget (Blake Lively), Carmen (America Ferrera), Lena (Alexis Bledel), and Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), who separate from each other. Despite the distance, they are connected by a pair of jeans that somehow fit each of them.

Role: In both these films, Ernie Lively played Franz Vreeland, the father of Bridget, portrayed by his real-life daughter, Blake Lively.

2. Passenger 57 (1992)

Director: Kevin Hooks

Kevin Hooks IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Streaming On: Apple TV (India & U.S.)

Plot: The action-packed thriller follows an airline security expert, John Cutter (Wesley Snipes), who races against time to stop terrorists who hijack a commercial flight midair.

Role: In this film, Ernie Lively played the role of Sheriff Biggs, who initially mistakes the protagonist for one of the hijackers when the plane makes an emergency landing. His character later realizes the truth and helps in resolving the situation.

3. The Man in the Moon (1991)

Director: Robert Mulligan

Robert Mulligan IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming On: Apple TV & MGM+ (India & U.S.)

Plot: Set in 1950s Louisiana, the film revolves around a 14-year-old girl named Dani (Reese Witherspoon in her feature film debut), who experiences first love and heartbreak when she falls for the same boy as her older sister.

Role: In this movie, Ernie Lively played the role of Will Sanders, Dani’s caring father.

4. Turner & Hooch (1989)

Director: Roger Spottiswoode

Roger Spottiswoode IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Streaming On: Disney+ (U.S.)

Plot: The buddy cop comedy follows Detective Scott Turner (Tom Hanks), a meticulous investigator who reluctantly teams up with a dog named Hooch to solve his owner’s murder.

Role: In this film, Ernie Lively appeared as a motel clerk in a brief but memorable supporting role.

5. Mulholland Falls (1996)

Director: Lee Tamahori

Lee Tamahori IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Streaming On: Apple TV & MGM+ (U.S.)

Plot: Set in 1950s Los Angeles, the neo-noir crime thriller revolves around a group of LAPD detectives investigating the mysterious death of a young woman.

Role: Ernie Lively played the role of Mr. Lewis, a supporting character who becomes part of the investigation.

