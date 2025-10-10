Every pop culture enthusiast knows that Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been best friends for years. However, after the singer’s name got entangled in Blake and Justin Baldoni’s legal drama, the longtime friends reportedly had an alleged falling out. The duo stopped hanging out under the limelight, and their occasional public appearances together nearly faded. However, according to the latest reports, Taylor and Blake have allegedly reconciled.

Taylor Swift & Blake Lively’s Friendship Has Taken A New Turn

Professionally and personally, Taylor is in a pretty good space at the moment. She got engaged to the love of her life, Travis Kelce, and released a new album, Life of a Showgirl. Meanwhile, a source told the Daily Mail (per Times of India), her relationship with Blake has also improved for the better.

“Taylor and Blake are on better terms, but she has made it explicitly clear that she won’t endorse [Blake] or support her publicly…,” the source mentioned. In the same report, another source added, “Taylor and Blake have reconnected and some apologies were made about her being dragged into the lawsuit…” However, she isn’t supporting Blake in the ongoing legal drama and wants to stay out of it.

Fans Notice New Taylor Swift & Blake Lively Easter Egg

Despite reports of the duo drifting apart, neither star made any comments about the alleged rift or the reconciliation. However, fans noticed that Taylor Swift wore Blake’s bracelet in the song Cancelled, which sparked speculation that the song was an indirect reference to the actress.

Wait are you telling me that Taylor Swift is wearing Blake Lively’s bracelet in the image used on Spotify for CANCELLED!? https://t.co/4qraZFVvzR pic.twitter.com/KmBGSGdrAv — 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎 🇨🇦 (@LeaveHeardAlone) October 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Taylor’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, released a video on his New Heights podcast, which he had shot in March, where he and his brother, Jason Kelce, can be seen talking about Blake Lively’s movie Sisterhood. This sparked another wave of conversation online as people believe that this hints that Taylor and Blake are back as friends.

