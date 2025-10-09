Vin Diesel’s long-promised grand finale for the Fast & Furious saga is starting to look shaky. Fast X: Part 2, once promoted as the explosive end to Dominic Toretto’s story, is now stuck in a tangle of delays, budget fights, and creative uncertainty.

Fast X: Part 2 Struggles Without A Script

The film, expected to follow the 2023 cliffhanger, was initially slated for 2025, then pushed back to 2026, and is now aiming for a release in April 2027. Universal, however, has not fixed a release date, and production has not even begun. Moreover, the project is reportedly without an approved script, according to the WSJ.

A recent report highlights significant flaws in the film’s planning. After investing $340 million in Fast X, which proved to be the franchise’s most expensive entry, Universal is allegedly hesitant to undertake another costly budget. The film grossed $704 million globally, far short of the box office numbers the studio had been counting on. The most recent draft of Part 2 is reportedly estimated to require approximately $250 million, but the studio has drawn the line at $200 million.

Vin Diesel’s Salary Adding Pressure On The Budget

The cast salaries are reportedly making a significant dent in the budget. Vin Diesel alone is expected to earn around $25 million, while supporting actors earn between $2 million and $10 million. To save $50 million, Universal is considering reducing filming locations worldwide and trimming roles, which could result in some actors not returning at all. At this point, no cast deals have been locked in.

Possible Reason For Fast X: Part 2 Production Delay

The earlier film’s cost had shot up partly due to several factors, including COVID-19 complications, expensive CGI, a crowded cast, and, most importantly, director Justin Lin’s exit. However, despite the significant investment, it delivered the franchise’s weakest domestic ticket sales since 2006. Diesel has been pushing to bring the story back to Los Angeles, a move tied to the franchise’s street racing roots, but filming in California brings higher labor costs and weaker tax breaks compared to other states or international locations.

Adding to the financial strain is the talk of digitally bringing back Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner. That alone could make the production even more expensive. Creatively, the series has also been struggling, as the last two films faced mixed reactions, and some ideas, such as taking the crew into space, drew regret from studio leadership.

Despite the rough road, the studio remains committed to rolling cameras next spring, aiming to make Diesel’s April 2027 release date a reality. Meanwhile, writers are working on new ways to expand the brand beyond the main films, such as a live-action TV series. Spinoffs are also being considered, and there is talk of a smaller-budget project aimed at attracting a younger crowd.

