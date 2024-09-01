The American actor Paul Walker became immensely popular as Brian O’Conner in the popular action franchise Fast and Furious. But did you know he was once offered a DC Comics superhero role? However, Paul turned it down because he did not want to be remembered by that particular comic book character. He sought advice from the maker of the first Superman movie, Richard Donner, starring Christopher Reeve. Scroll below for more.

Paul came into the limelight after appearing on the television soap opera The Young and the Restless. He gained recognition for his work in movies, including She’s All That and Varsity Blues. Walker became a global star after doing The Fast and the Furious in 2001. His final film role was Furious 7, which was released after his death in 2013. He was also seen in Fast X, which the makers made possible with the help of archive footage from Fast Five.

According to Express [via ComingSoon.net], Paul Walker was offered to star in a DC Comics superhero revival movie, and the outlet thought it might have been for the 2006 Superman movie, Superman Returns. Later on, Brandon Routh appeared in the role. The Fast and Furious star also revealed that he went to Richard Donner for advice. Paul said, “We had conversations and by the end of it, the closing thing I said: ‘Do you think I need it, should I do it?’ [Donner] said: ‘For what sake?’ I said: ‘Financially.'”

Paul continued, “He said: ‘No kid, you do it if you want to do it.'” Walker revealed, “I said: ‘Well, I don’t think I want to die as Superman.’ And [Donner] said: ‘Well, there’s your answer, don’t do it.’ And that was it.”

Paul Walker also spoke about whether it was hard for him to turn down the role of Superman and said, “The real pressure came from my representatives and thinking about my family. I want everyone to live sweet, my mom and dad especially, they don’t have a lot of money.” He added, “I want one day to have the family compound, maybe one day in the big island of Hawaii, and having a jet to fly everyone out for Christmas is pretty sweet.”

Paul Walker passed away in 2013 due to a car crash, leaving everyone shattered by the loss.

