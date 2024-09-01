Gru and his minions have beaten the 2020 animated feature Soul at the Chinese box office. It is the third highest-grossing movie of 2024 in the United States and globally as well. It has achieved an outstanding feat in China in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the deets.

The fourth installment in the Despicable Me franchise had an amazing opening on its debut weekend and collected $75 million in the United States. Steve Carell returned to voice Gru, along with Kristen Wiig as Lucy Wilde. Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara also joined in on the fun ride as the villains. Made on an estimated budget of $100 million, the movie has collected 787.6% of the production budget.

In China, the Illumination animation is doing wonders and has recently beaten the 2020 animated feature Soul. Luiz Fernando revealed that Despicable Me 4 collected $425K on its 8th Saturday for over 9K screenings at the Chinese box office. The movie has hit a $57.4 million cume in China and surpassed Soul’s $57.3 million cume as Hollywood’s highest-grossing animation post-COVID there.

The report further stated that Despicable Me 4 collected $45K in pre-sales for today, its eighth Sunday. It is playing in 10K screenings, gaining +1K screenings from yesterday.

The 2020 animated feature Soul was produced by Pixar for Walt Disney Pictures. The voice cast included Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade, Phylicia Rashad, Donnell Rawlings, Questlove, and Angela Bassett. According to Box Office Mojo, it collected $946.15K at the North American box office and $121.97 million globally.

Meanwhile, Despicable Me 4 has collected $350.9 million domestically and $536.72 million overseas, taking the global cume to a staggering $887.6 million. The movie was released in the US on July 3 and China on July 12.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (North America): Riley & Her Emotions Are Less Than $6 Million Away From Beating Chris Pratt-Led Jurassic World’s $650 Million+ Domestic Haul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News