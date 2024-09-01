Twisters by Lee Isaac Chung is living up to the people’s expectations as it is the sequel to the iconic Twister, released in 1996. The movie is led by Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones and received positive reviews from the critics. It has now achieved a significant feat by crossing a remarkable milestone at the North American box office. Scroll below for the numbers.

The stand-alone sequel to the 1996 classic is based on a story by Joseph Kosinski, and the screenplay was by Mark L. Smith. In addition to Glen and Daisy, the film features Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, and Sasha Lane in the supporting cast. The disaster movie was made on an estimated budget of $155 million and has collected 2.3 times the production cost at the worldwide box office.

Twisters has achieved the $250 million milestone at the North American box office after grossing $1.8 million on its seventh Friday. According to Luiz Fernando, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones starrer disaster movie registered the biggest seventh Friday for live-actions of 2024 and has even beaten Dune: Part Two‘s $1.2 million.

The movie has seen a 6% rise from last Friday despite the competition, losing over 200 theatres and being available digitally. Twisters has reached a $252.7 million cume in the United States. The weekend collection also looks quite promising. The report suggests Glen Powell’s movie is eyeing $6 million-$8 million on its 7th weekend. However, the film has yet to reach the $100 million mark at the international box office and reached the $98.7 million cume.

Twisters, starring Glen Powell, has collected $351.38 million at the worldwide box office, and the movie was released on July 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

