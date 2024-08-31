Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is in no mood to slow down neither at the domestic markets nor globally. It is on its way to achieving a major milestone at the North American box office and might even surpass Inside Out 2’s domestic numbers by the end of its run; who knows? It scores winning numbers even in its fifth week. Scroll below to get the detailed numbers.

The Marvel biggie recently surpassed Iron Man 3’s global haul and became MCU’s 7th highest-grossing movie globally. At the North American box office, Deadpool 3 is the sixth highest-grossing film of MCU. It is also the highest-earning R-rated movie ever. The film has brought back Marvel’s lost glory, and Ryan’s character, Wade Wilson, has undoubtedly proven to be the Marvel Jesus. Hugh’s return in the titular role is one of the main attractions for the audience, bringing them to the theatres to enjoy this MCU flick. Besides all, Deadpool’s dance to NSync’s song in the opening credits is still one of the trending videos across social media.

Deadpool & Wolverine has been at the top of the box office chart in North America for most of the time since it was released in late July. The movie finished its fifth week in the United States at #1. It is still collecting strong numbers in the domestic market. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ movie earned $1.6 million on its fifth Thursday.

The Marvel biggie reportedly saw a drop of just 37.2% from last Thursday. Deadpool & Wolverine has reached a $584.3 million cume at the North American box office. It is expected to earn $600 million next week and is less than $16 million away from achieving that. The report further revealed that Deadpool 3 is eyeing a $630 million run in the United States.

Meanwhile, in the international markets, Deadpool & Wolverine collected $634.82 million, and combined with the $584.34 million domestic cume, the film has reached $1.21 billion globally. The Shawn Levy-directed movie starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds was released in theatres on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

