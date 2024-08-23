As soon as it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, fans could not contain their excitement. The thrill was reflected at the box office as well, as the Marvel film crossed the $1 billion mark, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Ryan Reynolds, who played a major part in Jackman’s return to Marvel after Logan (2017), now wants another Marvel legend to reprise their role in the franchise. We are talking about Wesley Snipes, who starred as the titular superhero of Blade in a film trilogy between 1998 and 2004.

Ryan Reynolds Wants Wesley Snipes to Return as Blade for a Farewell Film

Wesley Snipes was one of the several stars who made cameos by playing different superheroes from Marvel history in Deadpool & Wolverine, The 61-year-old actor reprised his role as Blade, two decades after the release of his final Marvel film, Blade: Trinity (2004). Interestingly, that film also starred Ryan Reynolds as Hannibal King.

After collaborating with Snipes yet again, Reynolds has expressed his wish for a farewell film for the actor, so that he can get a proper send-off, like Wolverine had gotten in Logan. Posting a series of pictures with Snipes from the sets of Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds wrote on Instagram, “The reaction when @realwesleysnipes enters the movie is the most intense thing I’ve heard in a theater.”

“People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy. More Blade please. #DayWalker ***A Logan-style send off, specifically,” he added. This isn’t the first time that Reynolds has rooted for a solo Blade film starring Snipes. Earlier this month, he took to X to honor the actor and wrote, “There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off.”

By playing Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine, Snipes has become the star with the Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Character, a Guinness World Record previously held by Jackman. While only Marvel executives will decide if he will return for another film, a new Blade movie is already in the works with Mahershala Ali playing the superhero.

