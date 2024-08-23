After the unprecedented success of Barbie, Margot Robbie is gearing up to grace the screens with her next film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Also starring The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell, the film revolves around two strangers who form an unlikely emotional connection.

The movie is all set to have a theatrical release next year, with Sony Pictures handling the distribution. Here is all you need to know about A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which is being touted as Margot Robbie’s next female-focused project after Barbie.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey to Release on Mother’s Day Weekend in 2025

The movie will hit the screens on May 9, 2025, which makes it the perfect watch for the Mother’s Day weekend. However, it might face tough competition from Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, which will be released a week earlier on May 2nd. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is directed by Kogonada, who previously collaborated with Colin Farrell on the 2021 sci-fi drama After Yang. He also served as a director on Disney+’s Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

The plot details of the film have been kept under wraps for now; however, it is known that the story will focus on two strangers whose paths will get aligned by destiny, leading them on an emotional journey that will connect them. The screenplay is written by Seth Reiss, who previously worked on the Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy starrer horror comedy, The Menu. The script of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey was featured on the 2020 Blacklist, the annual list of most-liked screenplays waiting to be produced.

The Film Features an Impressive Ensemble

Apart from Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will also feature a starry supporting cast. The ensemble includes Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lucy Thomas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Billy Magnussen, Brandon Perea, Sarah Gadon, Hamish Linklater, Yuvi Hecht, Calahan Skogman, Jennifer Grant, Chloe East, and Jacqueline Novak.

The movie is produced by 30West and Imperative Entertainment with Seth Reiss, Youree Henley, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Ryan Friedkin attached as producers. Kogonada, Ilene Feldman, and Ori Eisen serve as executive producers on the project.

