God, this It Ends With Us drama is becoming ridiculous! The movie’s depiction of domestic violence has drawn criticism, and now the actors are being singled out for attention. The actor who plays Atlas Corrigan, Brandon Sklenar, has spoken out in support of the ladies working on the project, denouncing the “disheartening negativity” that has been spreading online (via BBC).

Many rumors have been floating around regarding a falling out between producer Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni, who co-star in the movie. Baldoni has been more outspoken about the problem of domestic abuse than Blake, who has come under fire for omitting to discuss the grave subject in her interviews.

Sklenar spoke up for the women, claiming in an in-depth Instagram post that they’re “standing for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves.” However, he said, “vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film” is “counterproductive” and takes away from the main point of the movie.

In addition, he related a personal tale about a person close to him who experienced a similar situation and thought the movie changed their life. Sklenar stressed that all those working on the film understood their duty and that they wanted to honor and help women who were victims of domestic abuse.

“This movie is a harsh reality check for the men who need to get their shit together,” Sklenar stated. “It is intended to uplift, affirm, and acknowledge… Its purpose is to raise awareness and love.” He exhorted people to quit spreading hate on the internet and be a part of something better together.

The cast and crew of It Ends With Us have had an incredible journey. The film’s message is significant, but its beneficial effects have been obscured by the controversy surrounding it. Hopefully, with any luck, the topic will turn to helping victims of domestic abuse and fostering a more understanding and compassionate atmosphere.

