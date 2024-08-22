The Crown ended its glorious six-season run on Netflix last year. The show, which tells the story of the ups and downs of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, followed the monarch’s journey from 1947 to 2005.

However, since the history of the British monarchy goes back centuries, a possible spin-off or prequel to The Crown does not seem to be a far-fetched thought. Executive producer, Andy Harries, has now expressed his interest in continuing the legacy of the series.

Producer Andy Harries Says The Crown is an Endless Subject Which Can Return to the Screens

Harries is not only the executive producer of The Crown but is also the founder of Left Bank Pictures, the production company behind the project. During a recent appearance on BBC’s The Media Show, the producer talked in detail about how he is willing to continue the journey of The Crown.

Harries revealed that his company still retains the rights to the show, as he got a lucky deal with Netflix at the ‘beginning of the streaming platform’s life.’ Discussing how a spin-off show could be made in the future, Harries said, “I can assure you [the deal with Netflix] feels very, very good, and it gives us the opportunity to think about what we can do further with The Crown at some point.”

“It’s obviously an endless subject. We could go back or we could go on. We did six seasons, a very defined period of six decades, there’s plenty of potential, which at some point, I suspect we’ll return to,” the producer added.

A Prequel to The Crown was Said to be in Development in 2022

This isn’t the first time that reports of a spin-off to The Crown have emerged. Earlier in 2022, Netflix was said to be in talks with Left Bank Pictures to develop a prequel series. After the end of the show, creator Peter Morgan also said ‘never say never’ when asked if the series would continue in some other form.

There is plenty of source material for the makers to adapt into The Crown spin-offs. Since the show ended with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ wedding, a sequel series could showcase the further life events of the royal family. Also, prequels can be created from the centuries-old history of the British monarchy.

The Crown began with Claire Foy playing Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons, with Olivia Colman taking over the reins in the subsequent two installments, and Imelda Staunton starring as the queen in the final two seasons. The series earned 87 Emmy nominations with 21 wins during its six-season run.

