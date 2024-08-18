Netflix’s The Crown has been one of the most talked-about series of recent times, thanks to its premise about the British monarchy. While fans enjoyed gaining insight into the royal family’s lives, the show also made headlines for historical inaccuracies. As the show portrays some controversial moments of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, audiences were eager to know the royal family’s reaction. Especially after there were reports that Prince Philip wanted to sue Netflix over an episode of The Crown season 2. The series creator, Peter Morgan, has now opened up about the royal family’s response to the hit show.

Peter Morgan Discusses The Royal Family’s Response to The Crown

Over the years, there have been several rumors about how some royal family members were disappointed with their dramatized portrayal in The Crown. Showrunner Peter Morgan discussed the matter in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter and stated that he is not concerned about what rumors say until someone from the family tells him directly how they feel about the show. He has now made some explosive revelations about the royal family’s reaction to the Netflix show.

“I’ve heard that they love it, I’ve heard that they hate it, I’ve heard everything. I’ve decided that until one of the members of the royal family tells me directly, in person, I don’t believe anything that I hear,” Peter Morgan said. The Crown finished its six-season run in December 2023. The show chronicles Queen Elizabeth II’s journey as a monarch, showcasing the significant events of her and her family members’ lives.

Prince Philip Earlier Wanted to File a Lawsuit Against Netflix Over The Crown

While Peter Morgan is waiting for the royal family to address him directly, some family members have already expressed their opinion about the show. In 2021, Prince Harry revealed that he had watched The Crown and affirmed that the show was ‘fiction’ but ‘loosely based on the truth.’ “[The series] gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that,” he said on The Late Late Show.

However, things weren’t as smooth from the royal family’s end in the past. In 2022, it was reported that Prince Philip considered suing Netflix after an episode in The Crown season 2 implied that he was responsible for his sister’s death. The Prince sought legal consultation then but did not pursue a lawsuit.

