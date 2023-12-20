It has been a few days since the final episodes of the long-running show The Crown came to an end. The web series, which traced the history and the reign of the Royal monarchs of England, started and ended with the story of Queen Elizabeth II. However, a lot has been speculated about the show’s last episode, Sleep Dearie Sleep.

While the ending of the show has been widely discussed, we want to warn you that this discussion obviously will come along with a lot of spoilers. So, if you want to retain the viewing experience of the much-loved web series that has finally come to an end, we would suggest you not enter this discussion at all.

The Crown Season 6 Episode 10 – Sleep Dearie Sleep – The Context

For the unversed, Sleep Dearie Sleep is a song that was played at the Queen’s funeral when she passed away in 2022. Queen Elizabeth II planned her funeral way before she died, and she wanted the bagpipe to play this song while she was put to rest with the other Royals. So, the title of the finale episode of the show has been titled the same, hinting at the passing away of the Queen.

Does The Queen Die?

There has been a lot of speculation around the timeline of the finale episode of The Crown. The episode ends almost 18 years before The Queen actually passed away. It hints at the Queen’s eternal claim to being a monarch and is a way to honor and respect her. So, director Peter Morgan finished the show’s timeline in 2005.

The Queen Dies But Neither In Spirit Nor On The Show

Basically, the entire confusion arises due to the haunting tone of the last episode, with the Queen planning her funeral, all the talk, and the discussion around the funeral. The Queen discusses whether she should end the monarchy; she talks to her inner self – from various decades of her life.

She even discusses the possibility of handing over the reign to Prince Charles since he is the rightful heir to the throne. But the monarch in her decides to rule since she was born to rule.

The Three Queen Dilemma

While some considered this one of the most powerful scenes, others dissed it for going overboard in the drama. However, the most drama in the series ended with Princess Diana‘s ghost having a heartfelt conversation with The Queen.

But others still believe that the three different eras of the Queen, played by Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton.

The Crown ends with Prince Charles’s wedding and an obvious hint about him taking the throne. As it ended in 2005, it does not drop any hints about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle as well.

So, hope that clears out the air!

