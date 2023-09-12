Meghan Markle is seemingly enjoying her life in LA with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children. The Duchess of Sussex is often seen making public appearances with her husband and friends while being all dressed up. However, this time, she stepped out to get her hands on some delicious fast food from her and her husband’s favourite burger chain in California. Despite being casually dressed, Meghan proved she is the boss lady as she herself drove her Range Rover SUV, which is worth a whopping price.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married at Windsor Castle, UK, in May 2018. The two have since then welcomed their two children, Archie and Lilibet. In 2020, the couple stepped down from their royal duties and moved to LA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meghan Markle was keeping it casual when she stepped out in California with her friend. As per Page Six, the former actress was behind the wheel as she drove to In-N-Out Burger’s drive-thru in Goleta, which is close to their Montecito mansion. She was spotted wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of goggles as she smiled through her window, looking at the outlet.

The Suits star drove her luxurious car, a black Range Rover SUV, which costs over $100,000, as she was set to grab her packed food. The smile on her face was evident that she loved the outlet’s food. This is not the first time that Meghan Markle expressed her love for In-N-Out Burger.

Earlier, Prince Harry mentioned that the outlet is their go-to place as he and his wife both love their food. In an interview with People, he said, “In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke! And that’s just for me! Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs.”

While Meghan was enjoying her greasy bites with her friend, Prince Harry is in Dusseldorf, Germany, for the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Getting All Over Each Other Isn’t Casual But Proof That They’re Heading For A Long-Term Romance? Netizens Are Still In Disbelief & Call Them “Mismatched”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News