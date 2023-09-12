The Little Mermaid is one of the Disney princess’ stories that we have read since childhood. Watching it as a live-action movie is something that feels unreal. However, Halle Bailey as Ariel gave a new perspective to our little mermaid’s version. The movie, apart from Halle, also featured Melissa McCarthy. Now, the musical broke a record after getting released on the OTT platform.

After Hocus Pocus 2, The Little Mermaid garnered millions of views within the first weekend. Yes, that’s right. The enchanting musical drama is still captivating millions and millions of hearts. Scroll ahead to read more.

Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid garnered 16 million views after being released on Disney+ within the first five days, as mentioned in a report stated by The Walt Disney. The director, Rob Marshall and the crew have been enjoying the success rate of this movie ever since it hit the theatres. It was one of the top five highest-grossing movies this summer, as it grossed around $300 million domestically.

Not only that, The Little Mermaid was among 2023’s top 10 movies as it earned nearly $570 million at the global box office. The musical live-action reimagination starred Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, and Awkwafina.

Rob Marshall’s directorial got an ‘A’ certificate from CinemaScore, while Rotten Tomatoes gave a 94%. Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid opened in North America over Memorial Day weekend with a $118.6 million collection.

The Little Mermaid story dates back to the original 1989 classic. Well, the movie is currently streaming on Disney+, and if you haven’t watched it, you should definitely give it a try.

What are your thoughts about The Little Mermaid’s massive record of views within such a short time? Have you seen it yet? Let us know through comments.

