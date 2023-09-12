Elon Musk and Amber Heard are finally breaking the silence over their 2017 romance that grabbed all the eyeballs. Things turned controversial as Johnny Depp accused the couple of an extra-marital affair, and pictures from his penthouse proved the allegations. Years after all the drama, the brother of the Tesla CEO is opening up about the controversial relationship and has termed it ‘toxic.’ Scroll below for all the details!

Walter Isaacson, American writer and journalist, has written a biography on the SpaceX founder. A chapter of his book delves into his ‘rocky relationships’ and includes details about his romance with Amber back in 2017-18. While Heard has confessed that she still loves her ex “very much”, his brother has called their relationship “toxic” and left everyone in disbelief.

Kimbal Musk said, as per People, that it is “really sad” that his brother Elon Musk “falls in love with these people who are really mean to him.” He addressed the controversial relationship of his sibling with Amber Heard and added, “They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows that they’re toxic.”

Walter Isaacson then asked Elon why he fell in love with such individuals. “Because I’m just a fool for love. I am often a fool, but especially for love,” he responded.

Elon Musk’s biography is now available for pre-order. It is to be seen how many more insights come out with the release of the book as it recalls some controversial scandals from the past.

On the professional front, Amber Heard will be reviving her role as Mera in Aquaman 2. There had been a lot of rumours around her exit amid the Johnny Depp case but Warner Bros continues to keep her a part of the franchise despite numerous petitions against it.

